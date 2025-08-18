Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dozens of Southeast Wisconsin restaurants donating percentage of sales to Children's Wisconsin on August 21

Children's Wisconsin is encouraging the public to eat at those restaurants on that day
Children’s Wisconsin
Children’s Wisconsin
Children’s Wisconsin
Posted
and last updated

Dozens of restaurants throughout Milwaukee and surrounding cities will be donating a percentage of their sales to Children's Wisconsin on Aug. 21 as part of their Do Good With Food campaign.

The proceeds will go toward Children's Wisconsin's neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department and Nourishing Partners Program.

Here are all restaurants participating in the Do Good With Food event:

  • 600 EAST Cafe
  • Bacchus
  • Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro
  • Blue's Egg + Bakery
  • Bobby's Bar Great Place Good Times
  • Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club
  • Café Benelux
  • Calderone Club (Milwaukee and Fox Point locations)
  • Carnevor Steakhouse
  • Centraal Grand Café & Tappery
  • Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery
  • District Fore Social
  • Harbor House
  • Joey Gerard's
  • Major Goolsby's
  • Maxie's
  • McDonald's (Bay View and 1st & National locations)
  • Mo’s
  • Mr. B's (Brookfield and Mequon locations)
  • Oak Barrel Public House
  • Old German Beer Hall
  • Old Germantown
  • Ristorante Bartolotta
  • San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana
  • Saz's State House
  • Steny's Tavern & Grill
  • Story Hill BKC
  • Sweet Diner
  • Vagabond
  • Water Street Brewery (all locations)

If you're unable to attend the event, Children's Wisconsin is asking you to donate at this link.

Since it started in 2019, the Do Good With Food event has raised more than $206,000.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo