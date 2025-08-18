Dozens of Southeast Wisconsin restaurants donating percentage of sales to Children's Wisconsin on August 21

Dozens of restaurants throughout Milwaukee and surrounding cities will be donating a percentage of their sales to Children's Wisconsin on Aug. 21 as part of their Do Good With Food campaign.

The proceeds will go toward Children's Wisconsin's neonatal intensive care unit, emergency department and Nourishing Partners Program.

Here are all restaurants participating in the Do Good With Food event:



600 EAST Cafe

Bacchus

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro

Blue's Egg + Bakery

Bobby's Bar Great Place Good Times

Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club

Café Benelux

Calderone Club (Milwaukee and Fox Point locations)

Carnevor Steakhouse

Centraal Grand Café & Tappery

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery

District Fore Social

Harbor House

Joey Gerard's

Major Goolsby's

Maxie's

McDonald's (Bay View and 1st & National locations)

Mo’s

Mr. B's (Brookfield and Mequon locations)

Oak Barrel Public House

Old German Beer Hall

Old Germantown

Ristorante Bartolotta

San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Saz's State House

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Story Hill BKC

Sweet Diner

Vagabond

Water Street Brewery (all locations)

If you're unable to attend the event, Children's Wisconsin is asking you to donate at this link.

Since it started in 2019, the Do Good With Food event has raised more than $206,000.

