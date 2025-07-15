Racine shooting ends in death of woman caught in crossfire

RACINE, Wis. — A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by crossfire in Racine in the early morning hours on Tuesday, according to Racine Police.

On July 15, Racine Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Eleventh St. where a female was shot. Police found the woman dead when they arrived.

After investigation, officers determined that the woman was an innocent bystander who was caught in the crossfire of at least two people shooting at each other.

Further investigation is still active and the Racine Police are asking the community for help in identifying those responsible for the woman's death.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. If anyone with information prefer to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

