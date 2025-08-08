West Bend Mayor and Washington County Executive to hold open forum on former UWM-Washington County campus

WEST BEND, Wi. — County Executive Josh Schoemann and City of West Bend Mayor Joel Ongert will host a public update and Q&A session next week about the former UWM-Washington County campus.

The meeting will be held at the UWM-Washington County campus at 400 University Drive on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The two public figures will discuss the report to repurpose the empty campus that the University Campus Task Force Committee sent to Schoemann after six months of talks.

The forum will also provide time for public comment.

The Washington County Executive Committee and the West Bend City Council will hold an additional meeting on Aug. 18 about the report, but it won’t be open to public input.

That meeting will be held at West Bend City Hall starting at 7:15 p.m.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip