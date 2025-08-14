23-year-old fatally shot near W Clarke and N 46th Street in Milwaukee

A 23-year-old was shot and killed around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of W Clartke Street and N 46th Street, according to Milwaukee Police.

Officers are still investigating the homicide, the events that led to the shooting, and any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

