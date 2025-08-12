State parks, trails, recreation areas closed due to recent flooding

Recent flooding in Southeastern Wisconsin has damaged many state-managed properties, including state parks, trails, recreation areas, and wildlife areas, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says it may take several days to fully assess all damages. Areas will be opened as repairs are made.

Estimates of when this process will be complete are unavailable at this time.

For live Wisconsin State Park property condition updates, visit the DNR's website and specific information about closed areas can be found here.

State staff are asking the public for help to assess damages. If you come across a downed tree or flooded trail, the DNR is asking you to notify property staff on-site.

The DNR is also reminding the public to proceed with caution when visiting trails and other areas over the coming days.

They say those places will likely be muddy and slippery, while current and future weather can worsen those conditions.

