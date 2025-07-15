Summerfest announces 2026 dates, releases 2025 attendance numbers

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has announced its 2026 festival dates, continuing its popular three-weekend format following a successful 2025 season that saw significant attendance growth.

The 2026 festival will take place June 18–20, June 25–27 and July 2–4.

Summerfest 2025 attendance increased 8 percent from 2024, resulting in 602,231 fans over the festival's nine days, according to a release.

One out of every five attendees at the festival gained admission through one of Summerfest's 13 admission promotions.

This year's Summerfest also featured 73 local Milwaukee vendors and 60 unique exhibitors, experiences, activities, and special events. Music performance highlights include sold-out shows by Hozier, The Killers, and Benson Boone at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

More than 600 artists performed over 900 hours of live music.

