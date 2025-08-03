Black Arts Fest holds art competition in collaboration with Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — As you walk through Black Arts Fest, you'll hear music, see people laughing, and smell food cooking in countless food trucks.

If you continue towards the line of vendor booths near the lake shoreline, you'll eventually meet "EGO The Artist."

EGO, which stands for "expect greatness only," has had a booth at the Black Arts Fest with his work for many years now. Usually, he'd only be selling his work at the festival, but this year, he's promoting the creation of new art.

EGO is hosting an art competition in collaboration with Black Arts Fest and the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We're exploring the creative ideas on what the brand interpretation of Black Arts Fest and the Milwaukee Brewers is," explained EGO.

Ben Hanson Terrell Morgan stands with one of his paintings he created during the Brewers' Negro Leagues Tribute Game

He's able to make this unique partnership work because he helps organize the festival.

One of the competitor artists, Tyrone Randle Jr., has been making art as far back as he can remember. As a Milwaukee native, he can't imagine a better place to do the thing he loves.

"I decided to enter the competition because as a Black artist, it's a good space to be seen doing my work. It's a good space to be seen doing this work," Randle Jr. said. "It's also a good way to celebrate Blackness in Milwaukee and the creativity that comes with that."

Ben Hanson Tyrone Randle Jr. sits beside the painting he's working on for the art competition

Even in the first half hour of the Black Arts Fest being open, EGO already noticed this year's get-together is busier than years past.

"I feel like today is going to be a wonderful day," EGO said. "I'm really excited for the partnership we have with the Brewers and the Black Arts Fest."

Many other artists are selling their work in the booths close to EGO, and seven music acts will be performing for the crowd at the festival.

EGO said that the energy coming from these parts of the festival is the reason new visitors show up and old ones keep coming back.

"People are excited to get out the house, get some sun rays, have some good times, hear some good music and eat some good food," EGO said.

The energy is great out here for health and positivity. We’re always doing it for the culture."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error