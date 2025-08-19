Crowd gathers in Catalano Park in Milwaukee for ‘World’s Largest Coffee Break'

MILWAUKEE — A big crowd gathered in Catalano Park in Milwaukee for the 'World's Largest Coffee Break' to celebrate Downtown Employee Appreciation Week on Tuesday.
At the event, the Business Improvement District organization, MKE Downtown, handed out free coffee from local coffee shops, as well as provided free donuts and live music.
If you missed the event today, there are more you can attend.
On Wednesday, MKE Downtown will be hosting 'The Morning Jolt' from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., in which Fiddleheads Coffee will be giving out 150 free cups of coffee and discounts for other drinks.
From 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization will put on a Downtown Employee Celebration with free hot dogs, popcorn, and cookies.
For the rest of the week, MKE Downtown will host events at various locations such as happy hour, bring your dog to work day, meditation sessions, and more live music.
A full list of events can be found on the organization's website.
