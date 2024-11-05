Live updates: Wisconsin chooses our next president, plus dozens of other races

November 5 is Election Day in Wisconsin, and across the country. Voters will decide on dozens of races - everything from the next President of the United States, down to the smallest Assembly districts.

Throughout the day, TMJ4 News will be updating this live blog with the latest information on elections throughout southeast Wisconsin. Check back often for the latest headlines and developments.

Latest updates:

7:13 a.m. – Talking to voters about when the results will be announced.

TMJ4's Symone Woolridge spent some time walking around Milwaukee asking voters what's on their minds and when they expect election results to come down.

Richard Jones told her he's glad he voted early so he doesn't have to worry about going to the polls today. He has a prediction on who will win the election — but he doesn't think the winner will be announced today.

"I think it's going to be a number of days before we actually know who the winner is," he said, adding that he thinks the race will be very close.

Watch Symone’s full report below:

Talking with Milwaukee voters about when they expect election results to be announced

7:02 a.m. — Joe St. George breaks down what each Presidential nominee needs from the Electoral College to win the race.

Joe St. George, Scripps News' Deputy Political Director, joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about Electoral College Votes and the easiest path to the White House for both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Joe also explained why Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the Presidential Election — and how it might even decide the election.

Watch that report here:

Joe St. George joins TMJ4 to talk about Electoral College votes on Election Day

7 a.m. — Polls open throughout the state

Polls are officially open throughout the state. Find your polling location here. Polls will close at 8 p.m. tonight.

You can also watch TMJ4's election day coverage on Roku, Apple TV, FireTV, or wherever you stream throughout the day and night.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure started her day at Milwaukee Central Count where election workers received delivery of thousands of absentee ballots this morning. Watch her live report from outside the Baird Center below:

Milwaukee Central Count workers expecting a busy election day

According to the Milwaukee County election clerk, we'll receive election results in two phases. Milwaukee County has eight municipalities that use a central count facility to process every single absentee ballot. That means election results for Greendale, Franklin, Milwaukee, Oak Creek, Shorewood, Wauwatosa, West Allis, and South Milwaukee will be provided.

After each ballot has been processed at Milwaukee County's Central Count, the vote totals from those absentee ballots will then be added to the results received from ballots cast in person at polling locations.

The process is only considered complete when absentee ballot totals are added to the polling place totals. The complete results for each ward will then be posted.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error