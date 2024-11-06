Gwen Moore re-elected to Wisconsin's 4th congressional district

Gwen Moore has been re-elected as the U.S. Representative serving Wisconsin's 4th congressional district.
Decision Desk HQ called the race for Gwen Moore.
At the time the race was called, Moore had 71% of the votes, while Rogers had 4%.
Moore has been a U.S. Representative since 2005. She was the first Black woman in Wisconsin history to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Prior to her election to the U.S. House, she served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and the Wisconsin State Senate.
Tim Rogers was born and raised in Milwaukee. Rogers graduated from North Division High School in 1978 and studied at UW-Parkside.
Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District encompasses part of Milwaukee County, including most of the city of Milwaukee and the suburbs of Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee and West Milwaukee.
