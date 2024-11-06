Gwen Moore re-elected to Wisconsin's 4th congressional district

Gwen Moore has been re-elected as the U.S. Representative serving Wisconsin's 4th congressional district.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Gwen Moore.

At the time the race was called, Moore had 71% of the votes, while Rogers had 4%.

Moore has been a U.S. Representative since 2005. She was the first Black woman in Wisconsin history to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Morry Gash/AP Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., speaks at the Democratic National Convention Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

Prior to her election to the U.S. House, she served in the Wisconsin State Assembly and the Wisconsin State Senate.

https://www.rogersforwisconsin.com/ Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers was born and raised in Milwaukee. Rogers graduated from North Division High School in 1978 and studied at UW-Parkside.

Wisconsin's 4th Congressional District encompasses part of Milwaukee County, including most of the city of Milwaukee and the suburbs of Cudahy, St. Francis, South Milwaukee and West Milwaukee.

