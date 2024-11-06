Republican Glenn Grothman wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District

Glenn Grothman has won the race for Wisconsin's 6th congressional district, DDHQ projects. He beat opponent John Zarbano.

At the time the race was called, Grothman had 65 percent of the votes, while Zarbano had 35 percent.



Glenn Grothman, a Republican, has served in U.S. Congress for five terms since being elected in 2014.

Grothman serves on three committees in the House of Representatives: The House Committee on Education and the Workforce, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the House Committee on the Budget.

John Zarbano, a Democrat, has no previous experience in politics. Zarbano worked as a bank lawyer with experience in secured lending, real estate development, mergers and bankruptcy litigation before retiring.

Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District is located in the eastern side of the state. It includes the counties of Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Marquette, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Waushara, and Winnebago.

