Scott Fitzgerald defeats Ben Steinhoff in race for Wisconsin's 5th congressional district

Republican Scott Fitzgerald has defeated Ben Steinhoff in the race for Wisconsin's 5th congressional district, according to Decision Desk HQ.

At the time the race was called, Fitzgerald had 68% of the votes, while Steinhoff had 32%.

Office of the Clerk Representative Scott Fitzgerald

Republican Scott Fitzgerald was the incumbent for the seat and took office in 2021. Prior to that, he served in Wisconsin's Senate as the Majority Leader from 2013 to 2021 and Minority Leader from 2012 to 2013.

FB: Ben Steinhoff for Congress Congressional candidate Ben Steinhoff

Ben Steinhoff was a political newcomer, entering the race with 12 years of first-responder experience. According to his campaign website, Steinhoff served as a paramedic.

The pair were facing off to take over the 5th Congressional District of Wisconsin, which covers includes many of Milwaukee's northern and western suburbs, including Waukesha, West Bend, Brookfield and Mequon.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error