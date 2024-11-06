Incumbent Tammy Baldwin declares victory in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race

MADISON, Wisc. — Incumbent Tammy Baldwin has declared victory over Republican Eric Hovde in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race.

Baldwin currently holds 49.3 percent of the vote, compared to Hovde who has 48.6 percent, according to preliminary voting data.

NBC News is currently projecting the race as "too close to call."

Watch: Tammy Baldwin declares victory in Wisconsin's US Senate Race.

In a statement, Baldwin said, “The people of Wisconsin have chosen someone who always puts Wisconsin first, someone who shows up, listens, and works with everyone to get the job done. And they rejected the billionaires and the special interests who want to come to our state, spread hate and division, and buy their way into power."

Democrats had hoped to hold onto the Wisconsin seat to maintain their slim Senate majority. Heading into the election, Democrats were defending 23 seats, while Republicans had 11 up for grabs.

Baldwin assumed office on January 3, 2013. She was previously a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District from 1999 to 2013.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP FILE - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

She also served in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Hovde was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin. He graduated from East High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His career experience includes being an entrepreneur and founding a charitable organization.

Mike Roemer/AP FILE - Businessman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Eric Hovde speaks Tuesday April 2, 2024, at a former President Donald Trump rally in Green Bay, Wis. Hvode emphasized this week that he doesn't oppose elderly people voting after initially saying that “almost nobody in a nursing home is in a point to vote.” (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

