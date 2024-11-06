Jessie Rodriguez defeats David Marstellar Jr. to win Wisconsin's 21st Assembly district

Jessie Rodriguez has defeated David Marstellar Jr. to win Wisconsin's 21st Assembly district.

At the time the race was called, Rodriguez had 51 percent of the votes, while Marstellar had 49%.

Marstellar conceded Wednesday morning.

"Although we came up short, I am honored to have earned the trust of so many community leaders, neighbors, and new friends," he said in a statement. "I want to congratulate Jessie Rodriguez and wish her the best of luck representing us in the Assembly."

Republican Jessie Rodriguez was elected to Wisconsin’s 21st District Assembly in 2013 and has been re-elected since then.

Jessie Rodriguez for Assembly Jessie Rodriguez candidate for 21st District Assembly

Rodriguez has served for six terms in the Wisconsin legislature and is a member of the State Fair Park Board and Wisconsin Center District Board. She is currently part of the Committee on Finance and Joint Committee on Finance.

Democrat David Marstellar has served as chair in two Wisconsin Democratic party caucuses and is a member of the Latino Caucus.

David Marstellar for Assembly David Marstellar candidate for the 21st District Assembly

Marstellar has nearly 40 years of experience in the floriculture industry and served on the Board of Directors for the American Institute of Floral Designers.

Wisconsin's 21st Assembly District contains part of southeast Milwaukee County, including Oak Creek and the far southern wards of Milwaukee. The district also contains Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the Oak Creek Power Plant.

