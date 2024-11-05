Watch Now

America Votes 2024: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

College students make their voices heard here in Milwaukee

Students cast their ballots for the 2024 election at Marquette and UWM. TMJ4 spoke with multiple students about why voting is important, and what brings them to the polls.
College students in Milwaukee share their thoughts on the the importance of voting
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's two biggest universities, Marquette and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee served as polling places for students and others living in the area.

TMJ4 reporter Brendyn Jones spent time at both schools, speaking to students about why they decided to engage in the civic process.

On the East Side of Milwaukee, UWM's Lubar Center served as a polling place for students, many of those students felt excited to vote.

"We all need to choose our leaders and we all need to choose policies that work in our interests," said Chuks Iregbu, a UWM Student.

Chuks Iregbu
UWM Student

For a lot of these students, it was the first time they got to cast their vote for president. Something they don't take lightly.

"We have the world in our hands, it's important to fight for what we believe in," said UWM student Olivia Kukurich.

Olivia Kukurich and Azayh Manzl
UWM Students

Over at Marquette, students feel this generation is as involved as ever.

"I think so many people fought for women to vote and for people in general," said Marquette student Amelia White. "Everyone should exercise their right to vote no matter who it's for."

Amelia White, Ellie Muglia, and Anna Keigher
Students at Marquette

So what specific issues are driving these students to the polls?

"Hopefully, inflation goes down, cause prices are insane now," said Iregbu.

That's something Ellie Muglia at Marquette agrees with.

Watch: College students make their voices heard here in Milwaukee

College students cast their ballots

"The economy," Muglia said. "I'm going to be hopefully buying a home in a couple of years"

And for Amelia?

"A big thing for me is women's rights," White told TMJ4.

For Cordell Williams, a Junior at Marquette, he's worried about our environment.

Peter Giannetos and Cordell Williams
Students at UWM

"Just like green energy, that's something I'm really big on, just like fighting back global warming," Williams said.

Whatever the reason, all those students were excited to have their voices heard.

Find out where to vote, what's on your ballot, and much more on TMJ4's elections page here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee