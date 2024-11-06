Robin Vos defeats Alan Kupsik in race for Wisconsin's 33rd Assembly district

Robin Vos has defeated Alan Kupsik in the race for Wisconsin's 33rd Assembly district.

At the time the race was called by Decision Desk HQ, Vos had 57 percent of the votes, while Kupsik had 30 percent.

Republican Robin Vos had initially served in Wisconsin's 63rd district but was drawn into the new map for District 33. He has been the speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2013. Vos was born in Burlington.

TMJ4 Robin Vos, Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly

Democrat Alan Kupsik has local political experience — he served as Walworth County Supervisor, as an alderman and as Mayor for the city of Lake Geneva. According to his campaign website, Kupsik spent the majority of his career in the construction trades and owns his own consulting firm.

Kupsik for Assembly Democrat Al Kupsik for Wisconsin Assembly

The 33rd district comprises most of eastern Walworth County and southwest Racine County. That includes the city of Burlington, most of the city of Lake Geneva and the villages of East Troy and Union Grove.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error