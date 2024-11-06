Watch Now

Republican Bryan Steil wins Wisconsin's 1st congressional district

Bryan Steil
Ike Hayman
Bryan Steil 1st Congressional District candidate.
Bryan Steil
Peter Barca
Chester Todd
Republican Bryan Steil has beaten opponents Peter Barca and Chester Todd for Wisconsin's 1st congressional district.

Currently, Steil has 56% of the votes, Barca has 42%, and Todd has 2%, according to Decision Desk HQ results.

Republican Bryan Steil has represented the 1st Congressional District since 2019. Steil currently serves as a Chairman of the Committee on House Administrations, Chair of the Joint Committee on Printing, and a member of the Committee on Financial Services.

Bryan Steil
Bryan Steil 1st Congressional District candidate.

In 2023, Steil was appointed Chairman of the Committee on House Administration. He previously served as co-chair of the Middle-Class Jobs Caucus and the Future of Work Caucus.

Steil authored the Expanding Investment in Small Business Act of 2019 which was passed the same year.

Peter Barca
Peter Barca 1st Congressional District candidate.

Democrat Peter Barca served in the 1st Congressional District from 1993 to 1995 and was elected to the 64th District Assembly of Wisconsin from 1985 to 1993 and 2009 to 2019.

For seven years, Barca was the Minority Leader for the Wisconsin State Assembly. Recently Barca was appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from 2019 to 2024.

Chester Todd was the Green Party candidate in the race.

Chester Todd
Chester Todd candidate for 1st Congressional District

According to his campaign website, Todd focused on issues like "social justice, environmental protection, and peace at home and abroad."

Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District covers Kenosha, Racine, and most of Walworth Counties as well as portions of Rock and Milwaukee Counties.

