RNC Day 4 live updates: JD Vance voices support for Trump, accepts VP nomination

JD Vance made it official Wednesday night when he accepted the Republican Party's nomination to become Vice President. He gave a highly anticipated speech in support of former President Donald Trump — who is expected to accept the Republican Party's Presidential nomination Thursday.

There were a slate of other speakers Wednesday night, ranging from Trump's grandaughter Kai to a 98-year-old World War II veteran.

As the Convention winds to a close, many businesses in the area are wondering where all the customers are. While businesses close to the heart of the convention saw plenty of revenue, those in other areas say they didn't see the turnout they expected. You can read the rest of Elaine Rojas-Castillo's story here.

MORE COVERAGE:

Day three promises to culminate in a big primetime speech from VP nominee JD Vance. He's expected to speak at 9:30 p.m.

Check back often throughout the day on this live blog for the latest updates from our many crews covering the RNC in downtown Milwaukee.

Live Updates:

6:40 a.m. — Theme for final day of RNC is 'Make America Great Once Again'

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with several delegates who say former President Donald Trump is the perfect person to wrap up the final theme for the week and that everything is falling into place for the big finale.

Many of those delegates told Sydni seeing Trump in person and walking around Fiserv is enough, but to know that they'll hear from him tonight made a lot of people emotional.

They say it's an honor to hear from the man holding the 'Make America Great Once Again' theme together.

Watch Sydni's interviews with those delegates here:

Theme for final day of RNC is 'Make America Great Once Again'

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip