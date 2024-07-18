2024 RNC: Milwaukee County leaders casting their vote for public safety, immigration reform

MILWAUKEE – Ohio Senator JD Vance closed out the third night of the Republican National Convention, introducing himself to the nation as the Party's Vice Presidential nominee in a highly anticipated speech.

Wisconsin delegates we spoke to say they were excited to learn more about the candidate and to learn how his background can help the Trump campaign.

"I don't know a lot about him yet. That's why I'm really looking forward to his speech," said Jeanie Moore, a first-time delegate from Wood County, Wisconsin.

One of the things she knows she does like about the V.P. pick is his age.

"You pick a younger guy, then they can run and be President for eight years when Trump's term is up."

Other delegates we spoke to say they are hopeful that besides his age, Vance's Midwestern background will help the Trump campaign win pivotal states like Wisconsin.

That is a view shared by Hilario Deleon, the chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Hilario Deleon is the Chairman of Milwaukee County's Republican Party

I spoke with him ahead of Senator Vance's speech.

WATCH: 1-on-1 with chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County on JD Vance

1-on-1 with Chairman of the Republican Party of Milwaukee County on JD Vance

"The road to the White House runs directly through Wisconsin, especially in Milwaukee County," he said. "Not a lot of people know who [JD Vance] is, so they're going to have to do a lot more research and dive into his background and where he really came from. And I think a lot of people are going to be very surprised and might actually relate to him as the V.P. nominee."

At 23, Deleon is the youngest-ever chair of the Republican Party of Milwaukee. He is also the first of Hispanic/Latino descent. I asked him what issues he finds are most important to that key voting demographic. He says the things that are top-of-mind are the economy, immigration, and crime.

"Anytime I'm in the community, [residents] are worried about not being able to have their family kept safe. So they want police to be more in the community, more walking the beat, and actually building relationships with those in the neighborhood."

Milwaukee Alderwoman Jocasta Zamarripa, a Democrat who represents the south side of Milwaukee, agrees with Deleon's assessment of what issues matter most to the Hispanic/Latino community.

WATCH: 1-on-1 with Alderwoman Jocasta Zamarripa on JD Vance

1-on-1 with Alderwoman Jocasta Zamarripa on JD Vance

"Latinos are concerned about the economy, jobs, public safety," she said. "But many Latino families have immigrant roots, and I would say immigration is an issue that is of particular concern to many Latino Wisconsinites."

Zamarripa says that she has been "offended" by some of the rhetoric surrounding immigration at the RNC.

"I heard repeatedly that [President Joe] Biden has open borders. That is not true. That is absolutely false," she said. She pointed to the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, a comprehensive immigration reform bill President Biden proposed on his first day in office, but never made it to the House floor for a vote. Zamarripa blamed Republicans in Congress for the bill's failure. "[They] just refuse to negotiate with [President Biden] and have blocked it at every step, simply for political talking points and to be able to use this divisive messaging around immigrants and Latinos."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error