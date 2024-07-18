Protesters gather to call for justice for D'vontaye Mitchell, Samuel Sharpe on final day of RNC

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of protesters took to the streets Thursday to call for justice for D'vontaye Mitchell, and Samuel Sharpe.
Mitchell died outside the downtown Hyatt Regency on June 30th after four employees pinned him to the ground for several minutes.
Sharpe was shot and killed on July 16 Tuesday by police officers from Columbus, Ohio, near 14th and Vliet just blocks away from the Republican National Convention.
The protest was organized by The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
