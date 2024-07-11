Murder charges in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell referred to district attorney's office

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Four charges for felony murder, for four individuals involved in the death of D'Vontaye Mitchell, have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. That's according to Milwaukee Police.

Mitchell died outside the downtown Hyatt Regency on June 30th after four employees pinned him to the ground for several minutes.

A sergeant with MPD said they referred charges on July 5th.

However, there are some inconsistencies with the information MPD has been telling TMJ4 over the last week.

On July 5th, a spokesperson with MPD emailed our Jenna Rae and said "we are having the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office review the death investigation; however, there are no criminal charges at this time."

Rae asked that spokesperson if anyone was in custody.

The MPD spokesperson responded and said "it is not a criminal investigation at this time."

It's unclear why four felony murder charges were referred to the DA's office, yet a criminal investigation wasn't ongoing.

TMJ4 also spoke with attorney Ben Crump's team, who's representing Mitchell's family.

Attorney B'Ivory Lamar, who's on Crump's team, said he was at the DA's office Thursday morning and there was no mention of charges being referred from Milwaukee Police.

