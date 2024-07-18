Man hospitalized after late night shootout with Milwaukee police

A late night shootout involving Milwaukee police officers has left a man hospitalized.

The incident started as a shooting at the Citgo gas station near Sherman and Capitol around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, they say a 22-year-old man fired a gun at people inside the convenience store and at officers. Investigators say officers fired back.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman says the situation continued to escalate from there.

"The suspect ran out of the store and fired numerous shots at officers, at which time several officers returned fire, subsequently striking the suspect," Norman says.

Police say the 22-year-old was also wanted in connection to a double shooting that happened near 29th and Melvina on Tuesday. He is expected to survive and no other injuries were reported from Wednesday night's shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending an investigation.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip