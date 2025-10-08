PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A heated debate continues to divide Port Washington residents over what could become one of the country's largest AI data centers, even after the Common Council approved an agreement with the developer in August.

On Tuesday, around 200 people filled up the council chambers, the lobby and the lower level of the municipal building. Council approved some minor annexation of land and rezoning to accommodate the project.

Mike Beiermeister The crowd outside common council chambers

Denver-based Vantage Data Centers is moving forward with the project, with groundbreaking scheduled for the next six to eight weeks. The facility could be fully operational by 2028.

Courtesy of the City of Port Washington An aerial rendering of the proposed data center complex in Port Washington, Wis.

The meeting drew residents from all over the Milwaukee area, concerned about data centers popping up around the region. Others are upset over the power lines that will run through their properties in neighboring communities like Fredonia.

Mike Beiermeister Those against the data center held signs on Tuesday before and during the common council meeting.

The controversy was on full display during Tuesday's council meeting, with passionate arguments both inside the chambers and outside.

Watch: Ozaukee Co. residents clash over massive AI data center project

Port Washington community divided over data center

Tim Klein, a Port Washington resident opposing the project, expressed concerns about environmental impact.

"The destruction of the land of the north, the complete change of the landscape. I mean, change is inevitable, right? It's going to happen, but not in this capacity," Klein said.

Mike Beiermeister Tim Klein

However, supporters see significant economic benefits. Pernel Abad, an Ozaukee County resident and union carpenter with Local 231, believes the project will boost the local economy.

"It's just going to be a huge boost to the economy all the way around," Abad said.

He emphasized the economic impact during construction.

"The thousands of workers that are going to be here are going to spend a ton of money over the four or five years on this project," Abad said.

Mike Beiermeister Pernel Abad

The mayor's presentation highlighted these economic benefits, citing an independent study showing construction will occur in two phases and create 4,000 jobs. Once completed, Vantage will employ 332 people permanently.

"$2.8 billion will be added to the Ozaukee County Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and construction phases alone will bring $2.7 billion in spending just to our county," said the mayor.

More Information: https://www.portwashingtonwi.gov/Home/Components/News/News/553/

He also reiterated the current state of the city.

"We cannot survive on seasonal tourism and be able to provide for you the services. Our school district is in declining enrollment. We do have to go referendum for all increases in spending, and as a community, we're in financial crisis," said Mayor Ted Neitzke.

Mike Beiermeister Mayor Ted Neitzke IV

Despite the approved agreement and construction timeline, some residents continue urging the council to reconsider.

Lucy, another opponent of the data center, made a final plea during public comment.

"I'm just asking you that you take some time and just give some people some time to review the damage that will be done to our area," Lucy said.

