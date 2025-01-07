Port Washington residents worried about possible data center project

TOWN OF PORT WASHINGTON — For the first time in months, residents of the Town and City of Port Washington are learning new details from leaders about a possible data center project that could cover more than 1,000 acres of land.

The Town Board met Monday evening "to deliberate or negotiate the purchase of public property, the investment of public funds, or to conduct other specified public business whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Specifically, the Border Agreement between the Town of Port Washington and the City of Port Washington was to be discussed."

Residents asked dozens of questions before the board went into closed session to discuss the possibility of town land being annexed by the city.

"You don't know what we all would like to see," one resident said during public comment.

Regardless of residents' concerns or a board decision, the city could annex the town land at the end of the year when the land border agreement expires in December.

"The question they have asked is, would we amend it to end it sooner, so they can proceed with this proposed data center project?" Board Chairman Mike Didier said.

Residents like Pat Morrissey believe a decision to amend the agreement to benefit a potential data center should not be taken lightly.

"Can they do this all without talking to people?" Morrissey asked TMJ4’s Megan Lee.

We first talked to Morrissey in early December when she was demanding transparency. She said nothing has changed.

"We know nothing. We have not been asked anything. We have not been talked to," Morrissey explained.

She said many of her friends also feel left in the dark.

"I'm angry, I'm disappointed, I'm frustrated, I'm in the dark, I'm just not understanding what's happening," Morrissey said.

According to the Port Washington Common Council agenda for Tuesday, there is a discussion behind closed doors with Red Granite DevCo, LLC. The developer wants to bring the data center to the area.

"I don't trust what's going to happen,” Morrissey said.

Meanwhile, the town board decided to not take action on amending the border agreement.

