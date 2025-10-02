Ozaukee Interurban Trail users brace for temporary closures as data center utility construction set to begin

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Trail enthusiasts along the popular Ozaukee Interurban trail will face temporary closures this fall and winter as construction begins on water and sewer line extensions for the upcoming Port Washington data center campus.

The temporary closures will affect the section between Port Washington and Belgium, north of I-43, according to the Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department. The exact timing and locations have not yet been determined, with utility work scheduled to start later this month.

For longtime users like Linda Nisleit and Josh Leute, both Port Washington residents, the trail represents more than just recreation — it's a vital community connection.

"We walk on the trail all the time. We do a lot of talking and laughing," Nisleit said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Linda Nisleit

"Our family has enjoyed biking and hiking on the trail for 20 years," Leute said. "The path's brought a lot of people in and through town."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Josh Leute

The upcoming construction adds to existing concerns among residents living near the data center development.

"Closing down a big section of it for a while... It's just the idea of having all these power lines everywhere," Nisleit said.

As a result of the utility work, the Parks Department has, as of this week, decided to delay scheduled trail repaving until next year.

"It's a beautiful stretch of trail, and I hope it continues," Leute said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip