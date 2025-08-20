PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington officials have approved a development agreement for a massive data center project valued at $8 billion, while some nearby residents express concerns about the power infrastructure needed to support the facility.

The Port Washington Common Council voted Tuesday to move forward with the data center campus that will span 1,900 acres north of the city's downtown.

"Minimum guaranteed value of that project which tonight will be seen as $8 billion," said Mayor Ted Neitzke of Port Washington.

Courtesy of the City of Port Washington An aerial rendering of the proposed data center complex in Port Washington, Wis.

City leaders emphasized that through tax-increment financing, the city won't fund the $175 million in infrastructure improvements needed for the project. They also noted residents will likely see reductions in property taxes as a result of the development.

However, some area residents are raising concerns about the American Transmission Company's (ATC) plans for power lines that would serve the 3.5 gigawatt facility.

"It's going to run on our property, down the side of our property," said Patricia Aversa, a Town of Saukville resident.

Port Washington approves $8 billion data center as residents raise power line concerns

Her husband, David Aversa, added: "It's going to consume roughly 2,000 feet of my property."

The Aversas are particularly concerned about the environmental impact of the proposed power lines.

"Going through old pine stand, trees that are over 70 years old," Patricia said.

"These trees have to be removed in order for them to come through. That's going to affect the wetlands," David said.

ATC's proposal for the power lines has not yet been submitted for approval to the Public Service Commission.

David Aversa expressed his opposition to the overall project: "I wouldn't be for it, but I think it's part of the train that's moving nobody can stop."

The concerns over power infrastructure and property values are among many complaints area residents have raised about the data center campus, which is now officially moving forward after Tuesday's council approval.

