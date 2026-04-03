Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 7: Final Approach in Milwaukee

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff visits a local fish fry destination and reviews their experience. This week, Photojournalist Emmanuel Espino visited Final Approach, the restaurant notable for having a plane on its roof near Milwaukee's airport.
My wife and I had a Friday evening off together and decided to check out a fish fry dinner. Final Approach was the winner of our decision.
Final Approach has a drive-thru option if you don't want to dine in. We got our meal to go and went home to binge one of the shows we've been watching.
Previous Fish Fry Blogs:
- Week 1: Patch's in Milwaukee
- Week 2: Troublemakers' Cocina in Milwaukee
- Week 3: Coach's Pub and Grill in Milwaukee
- Week 4: The Blue Heron Supper Club in Big Bend
- Week 5: St. Dominic's in Brookfield
- Week 6: Matty’s Bar & Grille in New Berlin
The meal comes with three giant pieces of fish, fries, rye bread, and coleslaw.
I also got a cup of their clam chowder, which was delicious.
Related: OnMilwaukee offers fish fry recommendations:
This was my first visit to Final Approach, and I would happily go back. Having their fish fry from the comfort of our home was the perfect way to end the week!
Final Approach is located at 4959 S Howell Ave., Milwaukee.
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