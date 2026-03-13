Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 4: The Blue Heron Supper Club in Big Bend

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Sales Support Assistant Andrea Sanchez visited The Blue Heron Supper Club in Big Bend.

There’s just something about a Wisconsin fish fry that feels like a little tradition you don’t want to miss. It’s not just dinner, it’s a whole ritual. It’s comfort, tradition, and knowing you’re about to leave completely full and happy.

Last Friday I went to The Blue Heron Supper Club in Big Bend with my friend Taylor, and it honestly reminded me why I love this tradition so much. Usually there’s a long wait because everyone knows it’s the place to be for fish fry, but we somehow got lucky and missed the dinner rush by getting there right at 7pm.

The Friday fish fry is $18.85 and comes family style, so everything is brought out to the table to share. You get crispy fried fish, baked fish, fried chicken, bread, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and fries. It’s simple, classic, and exactly what a fish fry should be, which immediately makes it a yes for me. They run this deal on Wednesdays and Fridays, so you have two chances a week to fully commit.

When the plates started coming out, it was exactly what I hoped for. The fried fish was super crispy, like actually crispy, not soggy five minutes later. That first bite had the perfect crunch and was super yummy with their sweet tarter sauce. The baked fish was just as good in a completely different way. It was tender and amazing once you poured that warm melted butter over the top.

The tartar sauce deserves its own moment. It was creamy with a little sweetness, which balanced the saltiness of the fish perfectly. Add crispy fries, creamy coleslaw, and a slice of marbled rye to make it official and it just felt like the full experience.

And of course I paired it all with a Wisconsin Old Fashioned, which in my opinion is a fish fry staple. If you are doing Friday fish fry, you might as well do it right.

What I love most is that it does not try too hard. It is generous, comforting, and exactly what it is supposed to be. You leave full, happy, and already talking about when you are going back.

The Blue Heron just gets it. If you are looking for that classic all you can eat fish fry that feels like home, this is it.

