Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 1: Kidd O'Shea visits Pitch's in Milwaukee

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Community Correspondent and Traffic Anchor Kidd O'Shea visited Pitch's in Milwaukee:

Friday night fish fry with my parents and my partner Kyle at Pitch’s Lounge and Restaurant on Humboldt might have just set a new standard for me in Milwaukee.

We started with a drink at the bar, and before we even ordered, we overheard two different people recommending the pan-fried perch. That was all we needed to hear — decision made. Great call. The perch was perfectly cooked, lightly crisp on the outside, tender and flaky inside, and they give you a really nice portion of fish. At $20.95, it feels like a solid value for the quality and size.

I went classic with my sides — hashbrowns and coleslaw — and added a cup of the clam chowder, which was rich and comforting without being overly heavy. A bread basket comes for the table (always appreciated), and you can even upgrade to a full sourdough loaf for an extra $5 if you want to go all in.

TMJ4 Kidd O'Shea enjoying his Friday fish fry at Pitch's in Milwaukee.

Jimmy took great care of us at the bar, and Susan, one of the waitresses, mentioned she watches TMJ4 News Today every morning — which made it feel even more like home.

TMJ4 A peek at the Pitch's menu.

It was so good I forgot to take a picture until I was halfway through.

Great food, generous portions, warm service, and that unbeatable Milwaukee Friday fish fry vibe.

Pitch's is located at 1801 N. Humboldt Ave., Milwaukee. Visit their website here.

