Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 4: The Phoenix in Hartland

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Sr. Director of Sales Anthony Arbucias is reviewing The Phoenix in Hartland.

If you're looking for a top-ranked Friday Fish Fry, look no further than The Phoenix in Hartland.

This family-owned, second-generation gem serves up a fantastic selection of cod, walleye, bluegill, and shrimp—baked or fried to perfection, but what really completes the experience are the classic Wisconsin-style sides: crispy fries, baked potato, potato pancakes, coleslaw, salad, and rye bread.

The quality is outstanding, the portions are generous, and the flavors will have you coming back week after week.

Beyond their legendary fish fry, The Phoenix offers a full menu of delicious options, with something for everyone. Be sure to check out their monthly Prime Rib Night, where they serve up an incredible cut cooked just right.

With its warm, welcoming atmosphere and top-notch food, The Phoenix is a true local favorite. Whether you're a longtime regular or a first-time visitor, you'll feel right at home. Highly recommend stopping in for a meal!

👉 Check out their website for more details: The Phoenix - Hartland | (262) 367-9020 | 129 Cottonwood Ave, Hartland

