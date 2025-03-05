Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 1: Hooligan's Super Bar in Milwaukee

The Lent season has fully commenced and so have fish fry Fridays!

Hooligan's Super Bay - Fish Fry Review

I recently went to Hooligan’s at 2017 E. North Avenue for a Friday fish fry, and it was amazing—10/10! The service was great, and the server helped me decide between cod and walleye. I went with the walleye dinner for $18, and it was worth every penny. The fish was perfectly seasoned, the fries were delicious, and everything—from the tartar sauce to the coleslaw—was fresh and flavorful. Though my taste buds wanted more, my stomach was very full!

What really stood out was the crispiness of the fry—that perfect crunch without being overly greasy, locking in the flaky, tender fish inside. I'm usually not huge on a lot of tartar sauce, but their tartar sauce was clearly homemade, adding the perfect finishing touch. I finished all that sauce and asked for more!

The atmosphere of Hooligan’s definitely made the meal better—longstanding, lively, local, with a friendly crowd that felt like a true neighborhood staple.

TMJ4 Specialty Programming Producer Benjamin Russano enjoying his fish fry.

I also have to shout out to the staff for making the experience even better. Friendly, fast, and genuinely welcoming, they made us laugh with jokes and questions, which naturally made us feel like family. It’s the little things that make a place feel like home!

After knowing how good the fish fry at Hooligan’s is, it's hard to go anywhere else because I know I have a perfect fish fry on demand right in the neighborhood!

God bless "Hoolies."

