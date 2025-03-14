Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 2: Joe Mama’s Bar & Grill in Colgate

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, News Director Tim Vetscher is reviewing Joe Mama's Bar & Grill in Colgate.

If you’re looking for that quintessential Wisconsin Friday night fish fry, Joe Mama’s Bar & Grill in Colgate checks a lot of boxes. First and foremost, the atmosphere is 10 out of 10. It has an almost upscale dive bar feel to it, which is a compliment. There are probably 15 tabletops, so it’s got a cozy and inviting feel. It’s exactly the kind of vibe you want while eating a fish fry on a Friday night in Wisconsin.

Upon arrival, we were told the wait would be an hour and five minutes, which seemed a little excessive, but we decided to wait it out. In reality, our name was called after just 25 minutes—a pleasant surprise! We ordered our first round of Old Fashioneds while we waited. Joe Mama’s Old Fashioneds come in a pint glass, so you get a little more bang for your buck when it comes to cocktails. We ordered our Brandy Old Fashioneds not sour or sweet but rather “press,” and it didn’t disappoint.

Now to the food. I started with a bowl of the New England clam chowder since the menu suggested it was homemade. For me, it was the highlight of the meal. Incredibly flavorful and rich. Admittedly, I’ve never been to New England, but for being made in Wisconsin, it was extremely tasty!

Joe Mama’s has several different types of fish fry: cod, walleye, and bluegill. There are also baked cod and baked Cajun cod options for those wanting a healthier choice. At our table, two of us ordered the bluegill, one walleye, one fried cod, and one baked Cajun cod. The overall consensus was that the fish was good, bordering on great. I ordered the bluegill, and the meal came with an epic proportion of at least 10 pieces of fish. I actually couldn’t finish all the fish there was so much.

For $16.95, you definitely get your money’s worth! The fish was lightly breaded, allowing the taste of the bluegill to shine through. The accompanying rye bread, coleslaw, and tartar sauce were all more than sufficient sides.

It should also be noted the service at Joe Mama’s was excellent as well. We never waited more than a few minutes for either a refill of our drinks or for the food to arrive.

Joe Mama’s is located at 4600 County Line Q in Colgate, which makes it about 35 minutes from downtown Milwaukee. Based on our experience, it’s well worth the drive!

