Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 5: In Plane View in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Executive Producer Tyler Eddy is reviewing In Plane View in Milwaukee.
If you are on the hunt for a good place to stuff your face with Fish Fry on a Friday, the answer may be right under your nose... In Plane View.
In Plane View is a cool little spot on Layton Avenue on Milwaukee's south side. I recently came across this establishment while scrolling my phone on a random Friday night.
Watch: OnMilwaukee's Lori Fredrich recommends must-try fish fry:
I opted for the 3-piece Beer Battered Cod for my Friday feast. You also get fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and rye bread. That will run you about $17 per person, but it is well worth the price.
In Plane View also offers hand-breaded and baked options, so you can choose what you prefer.
The Fish Fry and fries taste amazing. I will go out on a limb and say this is the best Fish Fry I've ever had.
Besides the great food, you can also grab a seat by the window and watch flights coming and going from the ever-convenient Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
In Plane View is located at 700 E. Layton Ave., Milwaukee.
Cheers!
