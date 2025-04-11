Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 6: Erv's Mug in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Photographer Claire Karr is reviewing Erv's Mug in Oak Creek.

My roommate and I made the trip out to Oak Creek to try the Friday night fish fry at Erv's Mug.

The second I walked in, I knew we would be eating good. The restaurant was packed wall-to-wall with people.

Normally I don't like waiting more than an hour to get a table, but since more people continued to come in and put their name down regardless of the wait time, we had to stay and see what hype was about.

After about an hour, our names were called, and we were seated. On top of the patterned wallpaper, the walls were decorated with everything from old license plates to neon beer signs. The restaurant screamed "Wisconsin" in the best way possible.

We both ordered their 'Famous Fish Fry,' both choosing the beer battered cod and the French onion soup, but parted ways in ordering our sides - French fries for myself and potato pancakes for my roommate.

The soup was a perfect combination of onion and cheese, especially if you're a big salt fan like myself. I would've been content with it being the whole meal.

When the wait staff brought out the fish, we could smell it coming from a mile away. The beer batter was crispy, crunchy, and greasy. Mixed with the sweet tartar sauce, it tasted awesome. The fish came with a side of coleslaw and rye bread. It was so much food I ended up taking it home with me; and I was pleasantly surprised at how good it tasted after tossing it in the air fryer the next day.

Overall, my roommate and I had a great time. The staff was so kind and even the other customers waiting for tables were friendly. The cost for everything was more than fair. We couldn't stop talking about Erv's Mug fish fry and we're excited for our next visit. This fish fry is definitely worth the wait.

