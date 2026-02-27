Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 2: Troublemakers' Cocina in Milwaukee

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Digital Content Producer Denise Craig visited Troublemakers' Cocina in Milwaukee.

Since moving to Southeastern Wisconsin around four years ago, I have made a point to try as many Friday fish fries as I can. And there are a lot of really good ones in the area—but there is only one Troublemakers' Cocina Fish Fry.

Last week's fish fry review:



Located inside Central Waters Brewery, Troublemakers' Cocina is already a go-to place for tacos in Milwaukee's Brewery District. And if you're looking for a Friday fish fry with a Latin twist, it's a must-try!

Troublemakers' Fish Fry includes Central Waters Honey Blonde-battered cod fried to a golden brown, ancho chipotle coleslaw and a housemade tartar sauce.

TMJ4

The fish is served on a bed of perfectly seasoned shoestring fries.

The last time I was there, I also tried Central Waters Topwise IPA. I can definitely see why it was the winner of the Wisconsin IPA Fest 2025. Its tropical fruit flavors paired nicely with the fish fry.

Troublemakers' Cocina is open inside the brewery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and the fish is available until it runs out. I recommend getting there early so you don't miss out.

Troublemakers' Cocina is located at 1037 W Juneau Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error