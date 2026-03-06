Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 3: Coach's Pub and Grill in Milwaukee

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, Editorial Director Nicole Buckley visited Coach's Pub and Grill in Milwaukee.

The first Friday fish fry of the season took me to Coach's Pub and Grill located at 5356 South 13th Street in Milwaukee. This cozy corner gem serves up their Famous Cod Fish Fry ($16.50) that's worth every penny, and then some.

Picture this: tender, flaky, white cod wrapped in a delicate beer batter that's light as a feather. None of that heavy, grease-soaked coating here, folks!

The breading strikes that magical balance where it enhances rather than overwhelms the star of the show. I paired it with crispy French fries and golden onion rings, coleslaw, and fresh rye bread.

While I went with the cod, Coach's didn't skimp on variety. They also serve walleye, perch, blue gill, and shrimp, plus a spicy fisherman's chowder that was clearly a popular choice based on the number of people eating it throughout the restaurant.

The real MVP? The bartender who kept my glass full and my spirits high. Zero waiting around, maximum attention – exactly what you want from a neighborhood watering hole. The bar seating gives you front-row seats to all the action while you dig into your feast.

Whether you're a local or just passing through the airport area, Coach's delivers big-league flavor with small-town charm.

