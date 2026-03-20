Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 5: St. Dominic's in Brookfield

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff goes to a local fish fry destination and reviews their product. This week, News Director Tim Vetscher visited St. Dominic's in Brookfield.

On a recent Friday, I found myself in a conundrum. I was hungry, dare I say jonesing, for a fish fry. However, I didn’t have time to visit one of my favorite sit-down restaurants. Thankfully, I was in the vicinity of St. Dominic’s in Brookfield, and its Lenten fish fry drive-thru was open for business!

First things first, St. Dom’s is nothing if not efficient. From the time I entered on Capitol Drive to the time I exited on Mountain Drive, only a few minutes had elapsed. The volunteers working the drive-thru line got me in and out quickly, which I very much appreciated!

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I ordered the 3-piece dinner ($19) for myself and the kids' meal ($10) for my daughter. The adult dinner came with 3 pieces of Cod, fries, rye bread, and coleslaw. The kids’ meal is one piece of Cod, fries, and mac-n-cheese.

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The fish was crispy, flaky, and flavorful. For three pieces, I could’ve used more tartar sauce but that’s my only complaint. My daughter very much enjoyed the fish in her meal as well. The fries, rye bread, and slaw were all adequate but unremarkable.

The last Lenten fish fry of the season is Friday, March 20th, 2026. It runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. It should be noted that St. Dom’s also offers a dine-in fish fry, which includes a beverage and a dessert. St. Dominic’s Catholic Parish is located at 18255 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield.

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Bottom line: if you’re looking for convenience and a quick fix on a Friday night, St. Dom’s is your place!

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