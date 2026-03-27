Friday Fish Fry Blog Week 6: Matty’s Bar & Grille in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff visits a local fish fry destination and reviews their experience. Reporter Mike Beiermeister recently checked out Matty’s Bar & Grille in New Berlin, located at 14460 W College Avenue.

When it’s a packed house, you know there’s something good cooking in the kitchen. This was my first visit to Matty’s, and it felt like a little adventure. I went with my wife and our good friends from New Berlin. While waiting for our table, we took a stroll through the restaurant area, stopped by the outdoor fire pit, peeked into the banquet hall, and explored the incredible outdoor space—which I can’t wait to enjoy in the summertime!

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I ordered the Beer Battered Cod for $16.99. It came with three large, flavorful pieces served alongside all the classics. Paired with a delicious tartar sauce, this really hit the spot. Each bite was perfectly crunchy, with a beer batter that wasn’t overpowering—allowing the fish’s flavor to shine. It wasn’t overly greasy either.

Mike Beiermeister Beer Battered Cod at Matty's Bar & Grille.

The coleslaw was creamy (but not too creamy) with a nice little crunch, and the fluffy rye bread paired nicely with butter. The fries capped everything off, making for a hearty, satisfying meal.

There’s something special about gathering with good friends, celebrating the end of a long week, and relaxing.

Matty’s Bar & Grille is that place if you’re in Waukesha County. I highly recommend it if you’re looking for the true Wisconsin fish fry experience. I can’t wait to go back!

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