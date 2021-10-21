'Her son was her life': Family of Mallery Muenzenberger vows to continue search for Major Harris

The family of Mallery Muenzenberger, the fatally shot mom of missing 3-year-old Major Harris, has released a statement saying that they are "heartbroken" and that they will continue looking for Major Harris.

She was found dead in a home on the 2600 block of North 37th on Thursday, Oct. 14. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Harris remains missing, more than five days after a statewide AMBER Alert was issued for him.

The family went on to say that Muenzenberger was a caring person who worked two jobs as a single mom to raise Harris.

Family of Mallery Muenzenberger

"Mallery was raised in a family unit based on their strong faith. She attended bible studies, bible camps, weekly church services and daily prayer. Her son was her life – her joy – her purpose- her future. She loved her family," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Milwaukee police said that they had made multiple arrests in connection to the homicide of 24-year-old Muenzenberger.

The family also said, "Mallery became involved in a life she never shared with our family. She was much too private. She was an honest person with too much trust we have found out." Thes statement did not go on to explain what the other life was.

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Sunday Oct. 17 that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said. No officers fired their weapons while on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said on Tuesday that Clark is now considered a suspect in Muenzenberger's death.

Meanwhile Major Harris is still missing. Authorities believe he was last seen on Oct. 9. His father, Carlton Harris, made a plea to the public on Wednesday asking for any information about the whereabouts of his son.

