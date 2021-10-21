Milwaukee police say they made arrests in homicide of Major Harris' mother

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm to TMJ4 News that they have made several arrests in connection to the homicide of Mallery Muenzenberger, the mother of missing 3-year-old Major Harris. But police say they have not made any arrests regarding Harris, nor have they found the child.

Muenzenberger, 24, was found dead in a home in the 2600 block of North 37th on Thursday, Oct. 14. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Harris remains missing, more than four days after a statewide AMBER Alert was issued for him.

AP This undated photo distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows, Major P. Harris. Milwaukee police are searching for Harris, a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Sunday that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said. No officers fired their weapons while on the scene, according to MPD.

Police said on Tuesday that Clark is now considered a suspect in Muenzenberger's death.

On Monday, police found the vehicle identified in the AMBER Alert near a laundromat in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Villard Avenue, which is not far from Havenwoods State Forest .

Police continued that they believe Harris and Muenzenberger arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9, based on interviews and evidence found at the North 37th address.

The investigation took longer than expected because Muenzenberger is not from Milwaukee and her identity had to be verified, police said.

Milwaukee police as well as local, state and federal agencies conducted searches for Harris throughout the state and the City of Milwaukee.

Police said Harris was last seen on Oct. 9 in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police are asking the public if anyone had contact with Clark from Oct. 9 through Oct. 17 or information on Harris' whereabouts.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

