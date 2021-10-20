Father of missing 3-year-old Major Harris pleads for information on son's disappearance

MILWAUKEE — The father of missing 3-year-old Major Harris is pleading for people to come forward with any information on his son's disappearance.

In an emotional news conference held Wednesday afternoon, Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr., called on anyone with any information to come forward on where his son could be.

"It's been too long and I'm afraid," Harris Jr. said Tuesday. "Let me come get my son, please."

Harris Jr. also called on Milwaukee police to do more in their search, requesting that dogs be used during search parties.

Additionally, Harris Jr. revealed that Milwaukee police have asked him for a DNA sample so it can be compared to the blood found on Mallery Muenzenberger's car. Muenzenberger, Major's mother, was found dead last week, and her car was recovered on Monday.

Police are considering Jaheem Clark a suspect in Muenzenberger's death. Clark reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, according to police.

