Suspect's vehicle found in AMBER Alert, 3-year-old Major Harris still missing

MILWAUKEE — Police have located the suspect's vehicle identified in an ongoing AMBER Alert on Monday, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Police say the vehicle was found near a laundromat in the area of N. Sherman Blvd. and W. Villard Ave.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Milwaukee Police will be actively canvassing the area as part of the ongoing and active multi-jurisdiction search to locate Major," a release from police says.

Harris was last seen on Thursday, October 14 on the 2600 block of N. 37th Street at 6:30 a.m. A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Major Saturday.

On Sunday, police said the suspect in Harris' mother's homicide, Jaheem Clark, was dead. Harris was initially believed to be with Clark.

Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of N. 31st Street on Sunday that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving on scene, MPD heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

MPD made entry into the house and located the suspect, Clark, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after. No officers fired their weapons while on the scene.

Major's father, Carlton Harris Jr., traveled to Milwaukee to be closer to the investigation. He met with investigators at the Sojourner Family Peace Center over the weekend, but he said he left with more unanswered questions.

Carlton said detectives contacted him, and told him to meet them so they could update him on where the investigation stands.

TMJ4 spoke with Carlton Harris Jr., Major's father over the phone, and he told us he does not know why Major and Major's mother were in Milwaukee. He said they are both from the La Crosse area.

He is the proud father of four kids. He describes his youngest son, Major, as being energetic. "Always happy," Carlton cried. "He lights up every time he sees me."

Carlton said Major's mom said she needed help. The last time he spoke to her was a couple weeks ago.

Major's mother was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger.

He said he recently moved to West Virginia to better his life, and was working towards having Major live with him.

"Put myself in a situation where I'm able to have my own place to bring Major because she needed help," Carlton said.

