MPD searching for critical missing 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE — MPD is searching for an endangered missing 3-year-old.

Major P. Harris was last seen in La Crosse on Oct. 9, and may have traveled from La Crosse to Milwaukee between October 9 and 12.

He may have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin plate # ABE2804.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nile basketball shorts, and he was barefoot.

Another area of interest is near W. Clarke Street and N. 37th in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information is asked to call (414) 935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip