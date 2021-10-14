Medical Examiner, police investigating homicide of unknown woman

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a Tweet Thursday that they're responding to

the homicide of an unknown woman.

The woman was found near N. 37th Street and W. Clarke Street.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an unknown female in the 2600 blk of N 37. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy pending. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) October 14, 2021

Milwaukee Police are investigating.

An autopsy of the unknown woman is pending.

Details are limited at this time. TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

