Medical Examiner, police investigating homicide of unknown woman

Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 14, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a Tweet Thursday that they're responding to
the homicide of an unknown woman.

The woman was found near N. 37th Street and W. Clarke Street.

Milwaukee Police are investigating.

An autopsy of the unknown woman is pending.

Details are limited at this time. TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

