3-year-old Major Harris found dead, police say

MILWAUKEE — 3-year-old Major Harris, who has been the subject of an active AMBER Alert for much of the past week, was found dead Thursday afternoon, Milwaukee police said in a news conference.

The boy had been last seen on October 9. An AMBER Alert was issued over the weekend and was active until Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, police confirmed to TMJ4 News that they made several arrests in connection to the homicide of Mallery Muenzenberger, Major's mother.

Muenzenberger, 24, was found dead in a home in the 2600 block of North 37th on Thursday, Oct. 14. She died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

AP This undated photo distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows, Major P. Harris. Milwaukee police are searching for Harris, a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Wisconsin Department of Justice via AP)

MPD's investigation later identified Jaheem Clark as a person of interest. Milwaukee Police approached a house on the 5400 block of North 31st Street on Sunday that was believed to be housing Clark. Shortly after arriving there, officers heard at least two gunshots from inside the house.

Officers entered the house and located Clark's body. He had died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police said. No officers fired their weapons while on the scene, according to MPD.

MPD Jaheem Clark

Police said on Tuesday that Clark is now considered a suspect in Muenzenberger's death.

On Monday, police found the vehicle identified in the AMBER Alert near a laundromat in the area of North Sherman Boulevard and West Villard Avenue, which is not far from Havenwoods State Forest .

Tony Atkins The missing SUV.

Police continued that they believe Harris and Muenzenberger arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9, based on interviews and evidence found at the North 37th address.

The investigation took longer than expected because Muenzenberger is not from Milwaukee and her identity had to be verified, police said.

Milwaukee police as well as local, state and federal agencies conducted searches for Harris throughout the state and the City of Milwaukee.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip