'I'm praying he's safe': Missing 3-year-old Major Harris' father pleads for his safe return

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for 3-year-old Major P. Harris. He was last seen on Thursday October 14 on the 2600 block of N. 37th Street at 6:30 a.m.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Major, Saturday.

TMJ4 spoke with Carlton Harris Jr., Major's father over the phone, and he told us he does not know why Major and Major's mother were in Milwaukee. He said they are both from the La Crosse area.

Carlton broke down as he spoke to us hours after finding out his son, 3-year-old Major Harris was missing.

"I'm praying he's safe and that whoever got him just give him back and I can come get my son," he said.

He is the proud father of four kids. He describes his youngest son, Major, as being energetic. "Always happy," Carlton cried. "He lights up every time he sees me."

Carlton said Major's mom said she needed help. The last time he spoke to her was a couple weeks ago.

Major's mother was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger.

He said he recently moved to West Virginia to better his life, and was working towards having Major live with him.

"Put myself in a situation where I'm able to have my own place to bring Major because she needed help," Carlton said.

He is now on his way to Milwaukee so he can work closer with investigators who are looking for his son.

