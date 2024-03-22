Friday Fish Fry Week 6: Stolley's Hogg Alley

If you're looking for a new Friday night favorite in Lake Country, don't skip Stolley's Hogg Alley in Oconomowoc. Their fish fry is one of the best I've ever had – and that's high praise from a lifelong Wisconsinite!

We arrived to find a packed parking lot, which was no surprise on a Friday night! After about 20 minutes we scored two seats at the bar. We enjoyed the newly renovated space, with a friendly crowd to chat with and live music.



The cod comes baked or lightly breaded and the walleye, our second choice, is also breaded. Both pieces of fish tasted very fresh and arrived hot and crispy straight from the fryer. The walleye portion is huge and finding barely any bones was a bonus. If you're a fan of shrimp you can add 3 jumbo pieces for under $5!

Tartar can be a dealbreaker, but Hogg Alley's sauce is tangy, creamy and perfectly complements your fish of choice.

All dinners include homemade potato pancakes (fantastic!) or French fries, as well as rye bread, coleslaw (five stars!) and Mom’s German potato salad (a rare offering!). The perch and bluegill were already sold out, so we'll be back to try those as well as the clam chowder, which was highly recommended.

If you want Hogg Alley to be part of your Friday night plans, consider making a reservation. If you choose to walk in you'll likely have to wait – but it's worth it!

