Friday Fish Fry Week 5: St. Bernadette Catholic Parish fish fry

If you need ideas on where to go for your next Friday Fish Fry, try searching the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s list of “Church Fish Fries.”

I did just that on a recent Friday and ended up at the fish fry hosted by St. Bernadette Catholic Church in west Milwaukee.

This was my first church fish fry in quite some time, perhaps ever, so I wasn’t sure quite what to expect. What I ended up getting was extremely fast, friendly service and a tasty fish fry dinner.

Let’s start with the fish. For $16, you get three cod fillets which should appease even the most hearty of appetites. The fish comes lightly breaded. It has a rich yet light taste if that makes any sense whatsoever.

Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 St. Bernadette Catholic Parish fish fry



The lemon wedge that accompanied the fish really accentuated the taste. The fact that the dinner comes with tartar sauce aplenty also helped.

Tim Vetscher, TMJ4 St. Bernadette Catholic Parish fish fry

I’m a firm believer that a true Wisconsin fish fry should have a potato pancake as a side. Unfortunately, St. Bernadette’s only offers French fries. However, the fries came in a heaping pile, were piping hot, and had been lightly salted. No complaints here.

The meal also comes with coleslaw and a caraway rye roll. Both were unremarkable but completely satisfactory.

I also opted for the $1 dollar dessert! Who can pass up dessert for that price? A delicious slice or Oreo pie finished off my meal in perfect fashion.

St. Bernadette’s fish fry dinners are served from 4:30p-7p during Lent and on the third Friday or each month September through May. Additional information can be found here.

Bon appetit!

