Fish Fry Blog Week 3: Butler Inn

For our third fish fry review of the Lenten season, we headed over to Butler Inn in Butler.
Butler Inn offers a full menu of fish options, including cod, perch, walleye, and salmon. Over here at TMJ4, we recommend the beer battered walleye.
The batter is just right – thick enough to offer a bit of crunch, but thin enough to avoid overwhelming the fish. The fish itself was tender, flaky and perfectly cooked.
Whatever type of fish you order will come with a side of coleslaw, rye toast and French fries. But do yourself a favor and order the potato pancakes, which will come with the requisite applesauce. The pancakes are warm and golden with a touch of onion for flavor.
Altogether it’s a hearty meal. You might be tempted to take some home for leftovers but, honestly, it’s so good you’ll probably finish it all in one sitting.
Prices range from $11.95-$16.95. See the full Friday Fish menu here. http://www.thebutlerinn.com/pdf/friday-menu.pdf
