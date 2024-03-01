Fish Fry Blog Week 3: Butler Inn

For our third fish fry review of the Lenten season, we headed over to Butler Inn in Butler.

Butler Inn offers a full menu of fish options, including cod, perch, walleye, and salmon. Over here at TMJ4, we recommend the beer battered walleye.

The batter is just right – thick enough to offer a bit of crunch, but thin enough to avoid overwhelming the fish. The fish itself was tender, flaky and perfectly cooked.

Katlin Connin, TMJ4 Butler Inn Fish Fry

Whatever type of fish you order will come with a side of coleslaw, rye toast and French fries. But do yourself a favor and order the potato pancakes, which will come with the requisite applesauce. The pancakes are warm and golden with a touch of onion for flavor.

Altogether it’s a hearty meal. You might be tempted to take some home for leftovers but, honestly, it’s so good you’ll probably finish it all in one sitting.

Prices range from $11.95-$16.95. See the full Friday Fish menu here. http://www.thebutlerinn.com/pdf/friday-menu.pdf

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip