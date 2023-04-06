Friday Fish Fry blog week 5: Reviewing Southeast Wisconsin's best fish fry

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's the last week of the Lent season so it's time for the final Friday Fish Fry reviews!

Each week, a member of TMJ4's staff went to a local fish fry destination and reviewed their product.

This week, TMJ4's Executive Sports Producer Rick Rietbrock reviewed Hefner's Frozen Custard in Cedarburg. Plus we have another review from TMJ4 News Director Tim Vetscher.

Executive Sports Producer Rick Rietbrock's review from Hefner's Frozen Custard

Rick Rietbrock Fish fry at Hefner's Frozen Custard.

Hefner's Frozen Custard in Cedarburg offers a surprisingly tasty Friday Fish Fry.

I say surprisingly because they are famous for their jumbo burgers. The 3 pieces of breaded/fried cod are delicious. The breading is not too heavy, and the cod is light and flaky. They offer thicker/lightly seasoned fries with the dinner. These French fries are different than the standard skinny fries they typically serve. Everyone in our family loved these more amped-up fries.

Our family loves the marbled rye bread that is served with the dinner. They offer a standard serving of coleslaw that is a little different. It is more tangy than creamy. We don't have any coleslaw lovers in our house, but my wife finds this one to be very favorable.

The dinner is also served with a wedge of lemon. It is priced at $12.99. This will likely be the last Friday they serve it, but you can always dive into their double-cod sandwich called Jaws which is always on the menu!

News Director Tim Vetscher's review from Sussex Bowl:

Tim Vetscher Sussex Bowl in Waukesha County.

You’ve reached peak Wisconsinite status when you’re eating a Friday night fish fry while bowling. Many bowling alleys around the state offer such a combo including Sussex Bowl in Waukesha County. I took my family to Sussex Bowl one recent Friday evening for some food and fun and it rolled a strike on both fronts.

My wife, Amie, ordered the walleye and I went with the perch. Sussex Bowl, yet again, validated my belief that, when given a choice, go with the perch. The perch wasn’t greasy at all, didn’t taste fishy like the walleye did, and came in four fillets perfect for dunking in the tartar sauce cups that accompanied the meal.

As for the rest of the plate, the coleslaw might be the best we’ve had to date. It was tangy and tasty. The rye bread was excellent as well. I ordered the potato pancakes, and Amie ordered fries. Both were average at best.

Tim Vetscher The fish fry at Sussex Bowl.

But, the best part of the meal might have been the service. It’s been a long time since I remember service as good as what we received at Sussex Bowl.

Sussex is about a 35-minute drive from downtown Milwaukee but it’s worth the trip!

Prices: Market price for both the walleye and perch. $13.99 for the cod dinner.

